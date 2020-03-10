IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,666 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.69% of IDACORP worth $37,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in IDACORP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,472 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,628 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.13%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

