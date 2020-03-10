IDEX Price Up 42.5% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. IDEX has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $9,219.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,241,471 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

