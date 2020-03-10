IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. Acquires New Position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)

IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Niu Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NIU stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies – has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

