IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. Invests $3.76 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 935,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. NIO accounts for approximately 1.0% of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. owned 0.09% of NIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

