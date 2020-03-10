Ignis (IGNIS) Achieves Market Cap of $17.02 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Vebitcoin and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

