ILCoin (ILC) Market Capitalization Tops $15.65 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and $123,837.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 126.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005092 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006626 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004186 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001012 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

