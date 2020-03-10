ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $868,434.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Axe (AXE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001100 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,852,141 coins and its circulating supply is 17,852,143 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

