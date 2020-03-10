Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Sells $306,656.68 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 2,188,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,106. The company has a market cap of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Imax in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.