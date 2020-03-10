Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,273.50 ($29.91).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,582.20 ($20.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,527.40 ($20.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,799.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,862.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

In other news, insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

