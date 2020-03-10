Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.93.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.28. 3,121,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.21. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

