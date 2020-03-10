Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.93.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

