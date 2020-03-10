Incent (INCNT) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Liqui. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $35,731.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

