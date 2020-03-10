Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Incyte worth $314,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,123,000 after buying an additional 464,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after buying an additional 253,907 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,565. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

