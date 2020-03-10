indaHash Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $212.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tidex, Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

