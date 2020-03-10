Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Orinda Asset Management LLC

Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 450,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 788,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 36,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,855. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

