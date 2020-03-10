Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

