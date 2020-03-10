Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Patrick J. Ervin Buys 1,500 Shares

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 204,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,985. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

