Independent Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 656,306 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 656,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 6.0% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

