Independent Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 123,571 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

