InflationCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,708.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00950017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000738 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.