Informa PLC (LON:INF) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.95 Per Share

Informa PLC (LON:INF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Informa stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 600 ($7.89). 10,146,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 753.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 802.06. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Several equities analysts recently commented on INF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 869.70 ($11.44).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

