Information Services (ISV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

TSE ISV opened at C$15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.87. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$14.29 and a 52-week high of C$17.31. The company has a market cap of $286.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Information Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

