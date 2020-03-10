Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and Zebra Technologies (NYSE:ZBRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zebra Technologies and Ingersoll-Rand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies 1 1 5 0 2.57 Ingersoll-Rand 0 5 10 0 2.67

Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $253.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.65%. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus target price of $126.20, suggesting a potential upside of 440.93%. Given Ingersoll-Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ingersoll-Rand is more favorable than Zebra Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Zebra Technologies and Ingersoll-Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies 12.13% 40.21% 14.11% Ingersoll-Rand 6.49% 8.86% 3.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zebra Technologies and Ingersoll-Rand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies $4.49 billion 2.23 $544.00 million $12.07 15.35 Ingersoll-Rand $2.45 billion 1.95 $159.10 million $0.76 30.70

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ingersoll-Rand. Zebra Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll-Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zebra Technologies has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingersoll-Rand has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats Ingersoll-Rand on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps their customers capture their edge.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps. It also provides building management; bus, rail, and multi-pipe hvac; control; container, cryogenic, diesel-powered, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration; ductless; geothermal; package heating and cooling; temporary heating and cooling; and unitary systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and airends, blowers, compressors, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand Plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

