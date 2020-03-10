Ink Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Ink has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $1,261.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, ZB.COM, LBank and Exrates. During the last week, Ink has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Exmo, LBank, Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest, Exrates, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Coinrail, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

