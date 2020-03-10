INLOCK 1-Day Volume Hits $11,284.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One INLOCK token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.44 million and $11,284.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00482930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.82 or 0.06410607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057317 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,470,382 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

