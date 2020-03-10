InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Financial Survey

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% CHF Solutions -328.69% -265.50% -181.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and CHF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 5.64 $61.15 million $1.60 17.24 CHF Solutions $5.51 million 0.30 -$18.11 million ($9.30) -0.04

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions. CHF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for InMode and CHF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.07%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than CHF Solutions.

Summary

InMode beats CHF Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

