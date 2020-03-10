Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IIPR. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,666,934.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 370 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 324,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

