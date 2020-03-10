Insider Buying: 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $17,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,668.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 129,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,270. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

