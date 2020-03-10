Insider Buying: Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. 32,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,989. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,544,000 after buying an additional 135,928 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,438,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,697,000 after buying an additional 927,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

