Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,101 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.51 per share, with a total value of $1,614,517.51. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, December 27th, Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.51. 64,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,320. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.31. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $295.82 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $12,260,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $11,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

