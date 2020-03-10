Insider Buying: Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CEO Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CEO D Bradley Childers bought 24,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00.

D Bradley Childers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, D Bradley Childers purchased 16,665 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,489.95.

On Tuesday, February 25th, D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,428. Archrock Inc has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archrock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after buying an additional 313,116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

