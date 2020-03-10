Insider Buying: Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano bought 1,500 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,511.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Walter Vazzano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Walter Vazzano bought 1,200 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,776.00.

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 113,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,503. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.