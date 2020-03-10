Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Joe Goyne bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.12 per share, for a total transaction of $19,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joe Goyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,202.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,656. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BancFirst by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BancFirst by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BancFirst by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

