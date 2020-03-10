Insider Buying: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director John C. Erickson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BOH traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. 231,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

