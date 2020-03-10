Insider Buying: Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Director Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 627,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,559. The company has a market capitalization of $310.56 million, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,253,311,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,318,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 883,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 147,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

