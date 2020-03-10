Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) COO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $16,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 659.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

