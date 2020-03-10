Insider Buying: Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider William (Bill) Foster acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,325.00 ($14,414.89).
Shares of ASX:CVN traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.20 ($0.14). 22,051,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.35. Carnarvon Petroleum Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of A$0.63 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 127.83 and a quick ratio of 127.47.
About Carnarvon Petroleum
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.
