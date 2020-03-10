Insider Buying: Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO John C. Corbett acquired 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centerstate Bank stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 1,356,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.79.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.