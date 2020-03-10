Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Buys 15,475 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CROX traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 1,387,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

