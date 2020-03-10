Insider Buying: DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) CEO Purchases 64,500 Shares of Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.18.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.33%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

