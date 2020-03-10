Insider Buying: Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 35,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.16 million, a PE ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.45. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 753.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 634,535 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

