Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 765,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,685.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,174,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 940,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 216,519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

