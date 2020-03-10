Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director Buys 5,200 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 5,200 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.19 per share, with a total value of C$89,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$398,808.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,000 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.20 per share, with a total value of C$36,400.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 5,400 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$101,795.40.

On Tuesday, February 18th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$39,144.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock traded up C$18.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$520.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,127. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$600.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$592.57. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of C$499.31 and a 52 week high of C$662.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 58.0999995 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.