Insider Buying: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) EVP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

FCF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 591,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,087. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $968.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

