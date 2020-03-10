Insider Buying: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 586,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.12. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gates Industrial by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

