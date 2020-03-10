Insider Buying: German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $402,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $776.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.