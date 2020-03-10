Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Daniel M. Junius bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 238,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.59. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a current ratio of 14.84.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

