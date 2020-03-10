Insider Buying: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HP stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,270,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,198. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

