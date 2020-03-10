Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Robert Pace acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,750.

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.40. 18,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.37.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.