Insider Buying: ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Insider Purchases 689,655 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Howard Digby acquired 689,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.39).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. ImExHS Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

About ImExHS

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

